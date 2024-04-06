Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

15 workers under medical observation after fire at Sail's Bokaro plant

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said

Fire

(Photo credit: Photo posted on Twitter by @ANI) Representative

Press Trust of India Bokaro
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 15 workers of SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant have been kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning, an official said.
This is a precautionary measure and all of them are out of danger, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.
The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.
There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control, the official said.
The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are camping at the spot, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

EPL today's match: Liverpool vs Man City match time, predictions, streaming

Jharkhand CET 2024: Registration starts today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Fire breaks out at NTPC's Kanhia power plant, fire doused, no injuries

3 killed, 26 injured as bus carrying SAF jawans collides with car in MP

BRS leader K Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar

AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 18

India abstains from UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Topics : NTPC SAIL Steel Authority of India Jharkhand fire safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon