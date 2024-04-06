Sensex (    %)
                             
3 killed, 26 injured as bus carrying SAF jawans collides with car in MP

The accident occurred around 1 am near Dhanagadha village on the Seoni-Mandla State Highway, some 50 km from the district headquarters

accident

Photo: Shutterstock (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Seoni (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Three persons were killed and 26 others injured when a bus carrying Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawans overturned after colliding with a car in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district early on Saturday, police said.
One of the jawans sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said.
The accident occurred around 1 am near Dhanagadha village on the Seoni-Mandla State Highway, some 50 km from the district headquarters.
A bus carrying personnel from the state police's 35th Battalion of SAF from Mandla to Pandhurna (Chhindwara) collided with a car with five occupants including its driver, Keolari police station in-charge Chain Singh Uikey told PTI.
Kanhaiya Jaswani (75), Niklesh Jaswani (45) and driver Purushottam Mahobia (37) who were travelling in the car were killed in the accident, he said. The deceased were residents of Mandla.
Two other car occupants, who suffered injuries, are being treated at Keolari Government Hospital.
Those travelling in the car were returning from Nagpur after some hospital-related work there, the official said.
The bus carrying the SAF jawans overturned after the accident. A total of 26 SAF jawans were injured and taken to the Keolari hospital.
One of them who suffered serious injuries was referred to Nagpur, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

Topics : Madhya Pradesh govt road accident Indian special forces Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

