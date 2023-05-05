close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

17 IAF flights, five sorties of Navy ships rescue 3,862 Indians from Sudan

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also announced closure of the transit facility created at the International Indian School in Jeddah for evacuees from Sudan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sudan_Rescue

Sudan_Rescue

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India on Friday wrapped up 'Operation Kaveri', launched to rescue its nationals stranded in crisis-hit Sudan, with the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force making its final flight to bring 47 passengers home.

India launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, which has witnessed deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group.

With the arrival of the Indian Air Force C130 flight on Friday, 3,862 people have been moved out of Sudan through Operation Kaveri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

The Indian Air Force operated 17 flights and the Indian Navy ships carried out five sorties to move Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, he said.

Jaishankar said 86 Indians were evacuated through countries bordering Sudan.

"The flight from Wadi Sayyidna which was executed at great risk also deserves recognition," he said, adding that air force and commercial flights were pressed into service to bring people home from Jeddah.

Also Read

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

India sees 18% rise in weekly cyberattacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

PM Modi to offer prayers at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan on May 10

Delhi records142 fresh Covid cases, one death, positivity rate of 5.43%

Maharashtra logs 299 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, active cases rises to 2,475

Jaishankar also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting Indians rescued from Sudan and facilitating the evacuation process. He also appreciated the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, the UAE, the UK, the US and the United Nations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our inspiration," he said.

Jaishankar also lauded Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was present in Saudi Arabia to oversee the rescue efforts.

Muraleedharan's presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance, he said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also announced closure of the transit facility created at the International Indian School in Jeddah for evacuees from Sudan.

The facility provided comfort to more than 3,500 evacuees and served as a nerve centre for planning their onward movement to India, the embassy said on Twitter.

"Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in Operation Kaveri. Our embassy in Khartoum (Sudan) showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by Team India stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable," Jaishankar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IAF aircraft navy Sudan Indians evacuated

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India sees 18% rise in weekly cyberattacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

cyber attack
1 min read

Rana Group to invest Rs 1,900 cr in electric vehicle business in phases

Electric vehicles
1 min read

Delhi Durbars, tiaras: India's bejewelled link with British coronations

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

UK PM Rishi Sunak admits disappointing' first electoral test outcome

Rishi Sunak, UK PM Sunak
3 min read

Tata Group airlines see most improvement in on-time performance in April

Airlines stock photo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

food inflation
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon