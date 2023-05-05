close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi records142 fresh Covid cases, one death, positivity rate of 5.43%

Only 138 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied, according to Friday's bulletin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi recorded 142 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death on Friday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With this, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,39,883 and the death toll rose to 26,638, a health department bulletin said and added that COVID-19 was incidental in the single fresh death reported in the city on Friday.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,613 tests conducted the previous day, it stated.

The number of active cases stands at 1,290 and of these, 1,019 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Delhi recorded 199 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday. On Wednesday, the city logged 272 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one death.

On Tuesday, the capital logged 289 cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one death and on Monday, it reported 259 cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths.

Also Read

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

Covid-19 cases in India at four-month high: Everything you need to know

India introduces new Covid-19 rules for travellers from six countries

Covid's omicron variant, thought to be milder, can increase diabetes risk

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

Maharashtra logs 299 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, active cases rises to 2,475

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district

WFI row: Police records statement of 7 women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan

PM National Apprenticeship Mela to be organised in 200 districts on May 8

Only 138 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied, according to Friday's bulletin.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus corona Delhi

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India witnesses 18% surge in weekly cyber attacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

Ransomware, WannaCry virus, WannaCry, Ransomware attack
2 min read
Premium

Nowhere people

India brought home another 229 of its citizens from war-torn Sudan on Sunday PHOTO: PTI
5 min read
Premium

A living fossil, on TV today

King Charles' coronation
4 min read

Piramal Enterprises posts Q4 loss of Rs 196 cr on MTM hit of Rs 375 cr

Piramal Enterprises
1 min read
Premium

Censorship and its costly fallout

Photo: Freepik
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

India logs 3,611 new Covid-19 case, active infections down to 33, 232

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon