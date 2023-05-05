PM Modi to offer prayers at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan on May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on May 10 where he will offer his prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara in Rajsamand district.

State BJP President C.P. Joshi said that the Prime Minister will kick-start his programme in Rajasthan on May 10 with a 'darshan' of Aaradhya Shrinathji. After this, he will lay the foundation stone for various development works in the state.

The Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Mount Abu.

--IANS

arc/arm

Also Read Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple? Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for annual pilgrimage season today Heavy police deployment for Hanuman Sankirtan March in Srirangapatna Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says Delhi records142 fresh Covid cases, one death, positivity rate of 5.43% Maharashtra logs 299 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, active cases rises to 2,475 UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth 71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district WFI row: Police records statement of 7 women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan