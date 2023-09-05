Confirmation

20 software tools will soon be ready for Law Enforcement Agencies: Official

Apart from the flagship achievement of developing indigenous tools, the Home Secretary said the BPR & D has been successful in fostering a big community

Police in Gurugram due to communal violence

ANI
Sep 05 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said that 20 software tools are being tested under a project started by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR & D), in 2021, and these will be ready soon for a rollout for our Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).
Bhalla said this while speaking at the 53rd Foundation Day celebration of BPR & D.
"One project started in 2021, will develop 20 software tools which are being tested and ready for a rollout for our Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAS). So, we wish to see all these things being very useful for our LEAs," said Bhalla.
Apart from the flagship achievement of developing indigenous tools, the Home Secretary said the BPR & D has been successful in fostering a big community of students, researchers, scientists, professors, and developers to work for requirements for our LEAs and the integral security of the nation.
The Home Secretary assured that the MHA is committed to the promotion of research and development and would support the BPR & D for it.
"I want to assure BPR & D that MHA is committed to the promotion of research and development and all support to the organization," Bhalla said.

Noting that BPR & D is also doing a research project on 3D rapid construction technology in collaboration with IIT Madras, which is underway to showcase the latest construction technology, Bhalla said he is very confident that this technology is able to build structures within a short span and it will be very useful for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), especially in difficult remote areas.
The 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service office of Assam and Meghalaya cadre also mentioned that a new sixth Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) has been commissioned, and BPR & D is proposing another seventh CDTI in Agartala in the days to come, wishing that all these become the centers of excellence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Law Indian police Police

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

