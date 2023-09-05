Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

'Delhi is open', parts of NDMC to have restrictions during G20 meet: Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.

G20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.
The police, in different posts on microblogging site X, said all the essential services such as milk booths and hospitals will remain functional in the New Delhi area.
"Whole Delhi is open. Just a small part of NDMC will have restrictions... It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area. Don't believe in rumours," the Delhi Police said.
The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.
In another post, the police said even though commercial activities remain banned between September 8 to 10, all the essential services such as milk booths, medical shops, hospitals and other services under the essential category will remain functional in the New Delhi area.
All online delivery services, except medicines, will remain shut in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems

Go First cancels all flights till Sep 10 due to operational reasons

Jal Jeevan Mission reaches 130 mn rural households with tap connections

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

Ireda partners with banks to boost renewable energy projects in India

Do medicines taken by officials impact safe train ops: Rlys asks zones

"Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said on Monday.
Valid permissions granted for essential services will be "honoured", he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit G20 G20 Meet Delhi Delhi Police noida Gurugram

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon