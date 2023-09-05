Go First cancels all flights till Sep 10 due to operational reasons

Go First Airways cancelled all its flights scheduled till September 10 due to operational reasons, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th September 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the statement read.

Further, it said, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."

The company assured that the bookings will resume shortly as they have filed an application for immediate resolution.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the statement added.

