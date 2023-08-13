Confirmation

20 students died by suicide in Kota in 8 months: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi had on August 8 expressed concern over increasing cases of suicides among students

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over increasing cases of suicide by students in Kota.
While speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the state-level 'Yuva Mahapanchayat' in Jaipur on Saturday, CM Gehlot said that in the last eight months, 20 students have died by suicide which is a matter of concern for us and urged parents not to put pressure on their children for opa particular stream or a college.
Further drawing on his own experiences, Gehlot described how, as a child, he aspired to be a doctor and used to study late at night but when he didn't get success he didn't lose hope and eventually chose a different path that led him to become a social worker and politician.
"It is a matter of concern that 20 students committed suicide in the last eight months in Kota. I myself wanted to become a doctor in my childhood, used to study till 2-3 in the night, but did not succeed. However, I did not lose courage. I changed my path, became a social worker, entered politics and today I am in front of you," he said.
"I became a minister, worked in the Centre, and was Chief Minister three times. Children's families must also understand that they should not put pressure on their children of choosing a particular stream or going to IIT," he added.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi had on August 8 expressed concern over increasing cases of suicides among students.

In a special mention about the issue, the BJP leader told the Rajya Sabha that there have been 10,732 suicide cases of students below the age of 18 years in 2021 only, showing a growth of 4.5 per cent from 2020.
"In 2021, there have been 10, 732 suicide cases of students below the age of 18 years. It depicted an increase of 4.5 per cent from the previous year. In the last five years, 75 students have committed suicide at IIT, IIM, AIIMS, and other top premier institutions. These cases have been increasing at a concerning rate," Sushil Modi told the Upper House.
"In Kota this year, police have reported more than 15 suicides. The high number of suicides reflects the severe mental and physical stress the students go through to secure college admissions in premier universities. The students face severe academic stress and develop mental health issues because of the intensive competition in the medical and engineering examinations," he added.
He also requested the Central government to take a proactive initiative to enhance mental health support within coaching institutes, schools, and universities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kota rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

