2000 vehicles stuck in Anantnag, CM Omar Abdullah promises relief measures

2000 vehicles stuck in Anantnag, CM Omar Abdullah promises relief measures

CM Abdullah mentioned that he has spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag about the current situation, adding that heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Around 2,000 vehicles were stuck at Qazigund town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Anantnag following the valley's first snowfall of the season on Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

CM Abdullah mentioned that he has spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag about the current situation, adding that heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles."

In a post on X on Friday night, CM Omar Abdullah said, "Just spoke to DC Anantnag about the current situation of the road between Qazigund & the tunnel. The icy conditions have caused traffic to back up. The stranded vehicles, in both directions, are slowly moving & where necessary being assisted."

 

He added that DC was on the spot with his team. "I've instructed him to ensure that vehicles with families & children must be given priority."

"If necessary arrangements for overnight shelter will be made. The DC is accompanied by an ambulance in case of any medical emergency," Omar Abdullah added.

CM Omar Abdullah travelled from Jammu to Srinagar on Friday.

Sharing updates on the aftermath of the snowfall, Omar Abdullah said, "It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy."

The picturesque city of Srinagar, known for its serene landscapes and scenic beauty welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall of the year on Friday.

The Baramulla district in the union territory also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir snowfall Tourists Anantnag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

