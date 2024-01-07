Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city records min temp of 8.2 deg C

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 341 'very poor' at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Winter, Delhi winters

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky on Sunday with shallow fog in the morning

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty-two Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Sunday due to weather-related conditions in the national capital, which recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.
According to the India Meteorological Department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 79 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The IMD said there will be shallow to moderate fog in the coming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains on January 9.
According to the railways, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and different states.
The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky on Sunday with shallow fog in the morning.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 341 'very poor' at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Cold Moon 2023: Early risers in India witness the Long Night Moon

Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

Logitech unveils Wave Keys keyboard with multi-OS support: Price, Features

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

Dominant Covid strain JN.1 reported in most parts of India: Insacog data

Delhi schools to be closed for next 5 days up to Class 5 amid cold weather

Ramayana-era trees planted in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Rajnath Singh's UK visit first by Indian defence minister in 22 years

CM Yadav orders action against children's homes operating illegally in MP

Topics : Delhi winter Delhi weather weather forecasts North India cold wave Cold weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon