Ramayana-era trees planted in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

The Ayodhya Development Authority prepared to plant Ramayana-era plants and extinct trees across the city ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

As many as 50,000 plants are in order and will be arriving in Ayodhya quite soon. The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be consecrated on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nursery Director Ram Prakash Rathore said on Saturday that "currently, there is an order of 50,000 plants. More varieties of plants will come here and they are being sent here with the help of different vehicles."

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh, said that the authority is promoting the plants that have been mentioned in the Ramayana.

"We are promoting the plants that have been mentioned in the Ramayana. On top of this, we are also promoting those that are going extinct. Apart from this, we are doing horticulture beautification for flowers," he added.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.