22 killed as heavy rain lashes Tripura, thousands take shelter at camps

22 killed as heavy rain lashes Tripura, thousands take shelter at camps

Around 17 lakh people have been affected in the northeastern state

Representative Image: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places in Tripura. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

At least 22 people died and two others went missing in Tripura due to incessant rainfall in the past few days and landslides, officials said.
As many as 65,400 people have taken shelter at 450 relief camps in the state as their houses were damaged due to the downpour, they said.
Ten people were buried under the rubble after landslides hit the Ashwani Tripura Para and Debipur in Santirbazar, Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post.
... I convey my deepest condolence to the families of the victims. This is an irreparable loss. The state government has announced payment of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's family as financial assistance, he said.
Earlier, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Revenue Department, had said that 12 people died due to heavy rainfall in the northeastern state.
So far, 12 people have lost lives and two persons are missing. Preliminary reports suggest extensive damage to physical infrastructure and agriculture crops along with damage to houses and livestock. The actual figures will be known after a field assessment is conducted, he said at a press conference.

Around 17 lakh people have been affected in the northeastern state, the official said.
Pandey said landslides were reported from 2,032 places, out of which 1,789 have been cleared, while restoration work is underway at the other spots.
Erosion to roads occurred at 1,952 locations, he said.
He said the Centre has provided two helicopters for airlifting stranded people in Gomati and South Tripura districts.
Over 750 people have been evacuated all over the state, the Assam Rifles said in a release.
Riflewomen of Assam Rifles are leading the relief and rescue operations in Tripura. Four rescue columns were launched in various parts of the state, including East Kanchanbari, Kumarghat, Unakoti district, Amarpur of Gomati district, Bishalgarh, Sepahijala and Tripura West, it said.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places in Tripura on Thursday and Friday.
All educational institutions across the state will remain closed on Friday due to the inclement weather, an official order said.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

