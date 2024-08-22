Amit Shah speaks to Tripura CM, takes stock of flood situation, assures aid

Amit Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation. (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation in the state and assured him of all assistance from the Centre. Shah also said the Central government is rushing teams of the National Disaster Response Force as well as boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations," he wrote on 'X'.

Assuring the chief minister of all possible assistance as and when required, the Union home minister said the Narendra Modi government firmly stands with "our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis".

At least 10 people were killed and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday. Over 32,000 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall.

Following a request from the chief minister to the home minister, four additional NDRF teams arrived in the state to assist in the rescue operations, Tripura government officials said.