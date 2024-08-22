NDRF teams arrive in Tripura with relief materials, equipment: CM Saha

Shah also said the Central government is rushing teams of the National Disaster Response Force as well as boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations | Photo: X/@DrManikSaha2

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said NDRF teams along with relief materials and disaster management equipment have arrived to assist the state government in flood relief operations. At least 10 people were killed and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday. Over 32,000 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The entire state government machinery has been working round the clock to tackle the unprecedented natural calamity, he said. "NDRF team along with relief materials arrives in Tripura. Relief materials & disaster management equipment have landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur Airport, Agartala & are being swiftly dispatched to flood-affected areas. Bringing hope & aid to those in need," Saha posted on Facebook.

"Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on the current grim flood situation in the state. He informed that a total of eleven NDRF teams would be sent to Tripura... Arrangement would also be made for choppers for airlifting of the stranded people in the flood affected areas. More number of boats would also be sent along with the NDRF teams. I thank Hon'ble HM for providing instant assistance to the people of Tripura," Saha said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation in the state and assured him of all assistance from the Centre.

Shah also said the Central government is rushing teams of the National Disaster Response Force as well as boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations.

"Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations," he wrote on 'X'.

Assuring the chief minister of all possible assistance as and when required, the Union home minister said the Narendra Modi government firmly stands with "our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis".

"Due to excessive rainfall since Sunday, the water level in all major rivers has already crossed the danger mark flooding several areas. Ten people killed in landslides and flood-related incidents since Sunday. The state witnessed as many as 1,900 landslides causing disruption in road connectivity," a government release said on Wednesday.

A red alert has been sounded in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts for heavy rainfall on Thursday, it said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF, central paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles are engaged in rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

Saha while speaking to the media on Wednesday evening said the flood in the state was "unprecedented".

"Unprecedented flood in the state. We are monitoring the situation closely. District Magistrates have been asked to render all possible help to the affected people," he said.