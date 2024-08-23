Kolkata rape: Relief to patients as doctors' associations call off strike

The protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country ended. (Photo: PTI)

The protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country ended on Thursday as major doctors' associations called off their 11-day strike over the rape-murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata after the Supreme Court made an appeal to them to resume work. However, in West Bengal, the epicentre of the protests, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals as agitating junior doctors said they would continue their ceasework. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We have decided to continue our ceasework because justice is yet to be delivered. The Supreme Court has avoided the justice part. We must not forget that getting justice for our sister is our prime goal," one of the protesting doctors told PTI.

In the national capital, doctors at major hospitals, including AIIMS, RML, LNJP and Maulana Azad Medical College, ended their strike that commenced on August 12.

Following the apex court's appeal and directions about safety of doctors, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a major body of RDAs across the country, announced its decision to call off the strike, asking the resident doctors to resume their duty.

"We are thankful to all RDAs, media personnel, various medical and non-medical associations and above all, our patients, for their support and understanding," it said in a post on X.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), an umbrella body of doctors, also announced their decision to call off the protest.

"#FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the #Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections and the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally," FAIMA said in a post on X.

The decision to call off the strike comes as a major relief to patients who were struggling to get regular medical care due to the closure of outpatient department (OPD) in government hospitals even as emergency services were functioning as usual.

In Uttar Pradesh, junior doctors ended their stir.

"Resident doctors of Uttar Pradesh are resuming work due to assurances given by Honorable Supreme Court of India," the UP RDA said in a post on X.

However, the state doctors' body said their commitment to advocate for justice for the victim and safety of healthcare workers remains steadfast throughout symbolic protest.

In Chandigarh too, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) ended their protest over the Kolkata incident.

Following the ending of strike by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), the PGIMER authorities said it will resume all the elective services with immediate effect.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur resident doctors have decided to call off the ongoing strike.

Dr Manohar Siyol, president of Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), said a meeting held on Thursday evening decided to call off the strike following the Supreme Court's appeal during the hearing in the case.

Earlier in the day, a tough-talking apex court termed "extremely disturbing" the Kolkata Police's delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor raped and killed at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, the apex court appealed to the doctors protesting over the incident to resume work and directed no coercive action against them.

The court said judges and doctors cannot go on a strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty.

"Justice and medicine cannot afford to be stopped. Can we (judges) go and sit outside the Supreme Court now?" the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked.

The apex court, while directing the Central and state governments to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals nationwide, questioned the 14-hour delay in filing the FIR, as well as the reasons behind it, and scrutinised the sequence of events and timing of procedural formalities.

While hearing a suo motu case regarding the doctor's unnatural death, the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued several directives concerning the safety of doctors, the rights of protesters, and the responsibilities of the West Bengal government.

Meanwhile, the CBI, tasked by the Calcutta High Court to investigate the case, sought a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi demanding stringent central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape.

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Later, the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI.