Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Vande Bharat Express is India's fastest train and operates on a total of 25 routes throughout the country. However, according to a Zee News report, the Indian Railways intends to soon introduce nine more of these trains on a variety of routes.

The report additionally claimed that the rakes to run these 9 trains are being readied by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Of the recent trains, poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will get the most number of trains. The Ministry of Railways is likely going to have a major event and launch various trains together.

Vande Bharat Express: New Routes

According to the latest information provided by the Indian Railways, three of the Vande Bharat Express five routes have been assigned to the Southern Railways. But, the names are yet to come. The final Vande Bharat Express deployment location is still unknown.

• Indore – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

• Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express

• Jaipur-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

Also Read First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year Train fares reduced by up to 25% on several routes: All you need to know Fire in battery of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, all passengers safe For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations Mizoram facing financial constraints, Rs 3,500cr due from Centre: CM MeT sounds yellow alert in Himachal, cautions of floods in Sirmaur SC calls for NALSA report on plea to implement women integrated help system Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Steps taken for deportation of Lankan convicts 26 recruitment exam papers leaked under BJP, Congress, says RLP's Beniwal

• Puri – Rourkela Vande Bharat Express

• Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express.

All About Vande Bharat Express Routes

Over 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are currently operating throughout the nation, covering 50 routes, 25 up and 25 down.

Four of these Vande Bharat Express trains are in the Northern Zone, 2 in Western, West Central and North Western Rail route Zones, 3 in Southern and Central Zones and 1 in East Coast, South Central, South Eastern, Northeast Frontier, South East Central, Eastern, East Central, South Western and North Eastern Railway.

G20 Delegates on Vande Bharat trains

In the G20 Summit, a delegation of media people from G20 nations boarded the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and mentioned their joyful experience while travelling.

Western Railway stated shared the video on X, "the epitome of Indian engineering and comfort, as they journey aboard the world-class, indigenously-made #VandeBharatExpress from Gandhinagar Capital to the financial heart of India, Mumbai."

Vande Bharat on partnership with Hindalco-Metra SpA

Hindalco Industries Ltd has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA to construct rapid aluminium rail coaches in the nation. The Italian-based organisation has the ability to deliver high technology content aluminium extrusions for automobile, railway, mechanics, industrial and architectural applications.

The duo will manufacture traveller coaches for the Vande Bharat Express trains. Metra SpA will provide the cutting-edge technology as part of the partnership, and Hindalco intends to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the project.

The indigenously built semi-rapid Vande Bharat trains can presently run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph. However, the train's speed can be increased to more than 200 kmph by using aluminium, according to the experts, owing to its light weight, lower maintenance cost, higher corrosion and abrasion resistance, etc.