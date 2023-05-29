Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

On admit cards or application forms, students must use their mother's first name and seat number for the board exam. On May 25, the Maharashtra Board announced the HSC final exam results, which showed a pass rate of 91.25 per cent.

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC or Class 10 exam results at the appropriate time. Students are suggested to monitor the Maharashtra Board's official websites, including mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, and others.