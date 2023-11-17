Sensex (-0.28%)
3.1 mn passengers booked QR-code tickets via DMRC app during Oct 1-Nov 15

The data further showed that 73.60% of passengers used Delhi Metro's 'smart cards' in October

Delhi Metro

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Listen to This Article

More than 31 lakh passengers booked QR-code tickets on the Delhi Metro app between October 1 and November 15, officials said on Friday.
According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) data, 18,20,504 (18.20 lakh) tickets were booked through the mobile application in October while 12,81,422 (12.81 lakh) tickets were bought till November 15.
Another 3,41,662 (3.41 lakh) tickets were booked through other digital modes such as WhatsApp in October. The corresponding figure till November 15 stood at 3,97,506 (3.97 lakh), the data showed.
The average monthly passenger journey was 61,36,626 (61.36 lakh) in October and 57,45,660 (57.45 lakh) till November 15.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
The data further showed that 73.60 per cent of passengers used Delhi Metro's 'smart cards' in October.
Aaditya Singh, a passenger, said using app-based QR-code tickets is easy and hassle-free.
"Last month, I took a metro from the T-3 of the Delhi airport to reach home. There were a lot of people at the ticket counters. A DMRC staff member helped me book a ticket through WhatsApp. It was quite easy and I immediately went inside the station following the security check without waiting in queue," Singh added.
The Delhi Metro launched DMRC TRAVEL -- a dedicated mobile application to enable passengers generate convenient mobile-based QR-code tickets for travel across its network -- on June 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

