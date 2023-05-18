close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Operating under reduced capacity during the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Delhi metro is finally showing signs of recovering its former numbers through the addition of new stations and better connectivity

BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi Metro

Commuters wait in queues to board a metro at a platform inside Mandi House metro station after services were delayed on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 2020, following the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) saw a drastic decrease in footfall. During the 29th foundation day celebration of DMRC, director Vikas Kumar stated that the Delhi metro had reached 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels.
The daily ridership was 6-6.5 million before the pandemic and is currently 5-5.5 million passengers.

The DMRC data, as reported by the Times of India, also shows that the Pink, Grey, and Green Lines have achieved more than 100 percent of their pre-pandemic passenger number with the opening of new stations and improving connectivity.
Stations opened during the pandemic

Stations from Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket became functional on the Pink line during the pandemic.
On the Grey Line, Najafgarh was connected to Dhansa Bus Stand at the Delhi-Haryana border in September 2021.

Also Read

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Haryana announces one day state mourning in memory of MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Natural disasters caused 2.5 mn internal displacements in India in 2022

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as Delhi's new chief secretary


The Punjabi Bagh metro station was expanded into an interchange station that connected the Green Line with the Pink Line.
Increase in ridership

The report shows that the Pink Line has achieved the highest growth of 123 per cent, with daily ridership at 503,959 passengers, pre-pandemic numbers were 408,587 passengers.
Grey Line ridership increased by 116 per cent to pre-pandemic numbers, with the number of daily riders increasing from 22,861 in early 2020 to 26,507 in March-April 2023.

The Green Line saw a 106 per cent increase compared to pre-pandemic, rising from 213,585 daily riders pre-pandemic to 227,205 now.
Red, Yellow, Violet, and Magenta Lines have regained ridership by 87 per cent, 84 per cent, 86 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively.

The Yamuna Bank-Vaishali Blue Line has regained 91 per cent of its daily riders, while Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City has achieved 84 per cent.
Since allowing 100 per cent occupancy in the metro by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in February 2022, the Delhi metro is starting to recover from the reduced numbers it faced during lockdowns. 

Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro BS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV (Photo: Samsung.com)
2 min read

Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
3 min read

Accepted decision in larger interest of party: Shivakumar on Dy CM's post

Shivakumar
1 min read

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as Delhi's new chief secretary

Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon