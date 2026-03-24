3 arrested over suspected terror links in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Three men have been arrested here for allegedly expressing support for extremist ideology on social media and suspected links to terror networks, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused are identified as Mohammad Rahmatulla Sharif (23), Mirza Sohail Baig (23), and Mohammad Danish (27), and they were found during surveillance of online activities linked to radical content and propaganda.

"Based on intelligence inputs, our teams arrested three individuals. They were found sharing and promoting extremist content on social media platforms," the official told PTI, adding that further investigation is underway.

The trio was apprehended near their residence in the Two Town locality on Monday by Intelligence officials as part of a coordinated operation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the group is part of a network of around 10 members operating across the country and allegedly attempting to influence youth and divert them towards extremist activities, officials said.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain their possible links with terrorist organisations and the nature of their online activities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are investigating.