Anil Ambani approaches SC seeking Sandesara-like debt settlement framework

Industrialist Anil Ambani has approached the Supreme Court seeking a court-facilitated debt resolution similar to the one provided to Sterling Group’s Nitin and Chetan Sandesara and five other members of their families.

Citing the precedent of the Sterling Group and the Supreme Court’s approval for all cases against the Sandesara brothers and five other economic offenders in exchange for them paying one-third of the dues owed, Ambani requested similar treatment.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, Ambani attached a copy of the letter he sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 17, requesting the constitution of a lenders’ committee “to crystallise legally outstanding dues, and formulate a structured repayment plan”.

In his letter to Sitharaman and in the affidavit filed before the apex court, Ambani said either a three-member high-powered committee or a lenders’ committee should be formed to look into the repayment plan for Reliance (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group).

“The lenders willingly negotiated with the fugitive promoters, who had been declared fugitive economic offenders and had left India. A full and final settlement was achieved, closing all proceedings across all agencies and forums,” Ambani said in his letter and the affidavit.

Ambani said similar treatment should be extended to the Rs 3.44 lakh crore debt owed to lenders by the Reliance (ADAG) Group, since both he and the group were “materially superiorly placed than fugitive companies and fugitive families”.

“To the contrary, I have given an undertaking to the Honourable Supreme Court that I will not leave the country without the permission of the Honourable Court,” Ambani said, adding that if a resolution was possible in the case of the Sandesara brothers and the Sterling Group’s debt, it was “pragmatically and legally possible” in his company’s case as well.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court pulled up central agencies for their ‘reluctance’ to probe alleged large-scale banking fraud linked to his companies.

During a hearing in the case, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul Pancholi on Monday expressed strong disapproval of the pace and approach of investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Hearing the public interest litigation seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged loan frauds running into tens of thousands of crores, the bench directed that the investigation be “fair, dispassionate, transparent, and time-bound,” and capable of inspiring public confidence.

“We cannot direct whom to arrest; but the investigating agencies, the way they have shown reluctance, is not acceptable,” the court observed, adding that agencies must disclose what their probe has uncovered within a defined timeline.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that a special investigation team comprising ED officers and banking experts is already in place.

Mehta said assets worth Rs 15,000 crore have been attached, and four individuals have been arrested.

Responding to concerns over the lack of arrests, he said, “Arrests have been made. We cannot make random arrests.”

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Prashant Bhushan relied on a regulatory report to allege a scheme to siphon funds, contending that the CBI had failed to act adequately.

The court noted from status reports that multiple FIRs are under investigation and flagged troubling aspects, including a loan exceeding Rs 3,000 crore allegedly settled for just Rs 26 crore. It also recorded that the overall suspected fraud could be as high as Rs 73,000 crore.

Transactions under scrutiny include defaults of around Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Home Finance and Rs 8,200 crore in Reliance Commercial Finance, alongside allegations of diversion of public funds and forged bank guarantees involving losses of over Rs 105 crore.

The bench also expressed concern over insolvency outcomes, remarking that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was being “misused like anything,” citing the sale of a telecom firm with debts of about Rs 47,000 crore for roughly Rs 430 crore.

It emphasised the need for coordination between agencies, stating they “must join hands” to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion. At the same time, it clarified that there was no bar on settlement discussions between lenders and borrowers.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ambani, argued that the pendency of the PIL had discouraged banks from engaging in settlement talks. The Solicitor General, however, maintained that repayment cannot be linked to ongoing criminal proceedings.

The court directed the probe agencies to file fresh status reports and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.