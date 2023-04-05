close

Punjab govt to give all help to youth in setting up business ventures: Mann

Mann said youths of Punjab have the talent and potential to excel in their lives but somehow they do not get enough opportunities

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bhagwant Mann

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will provide full support to the youth in starting new business ventures, stressing that they should become job providers instead of job seekers.

In a video message, the chief minister said his government will also hold 'naujawan sabha' (youth meeting) twice a month during which youths will be able to share their business ideas and seek necessary help.

Mann also pointed out the low enrolment in technical institutes.

"(I) don't know why we are going away from studies," he said.

The enrolment in Punjab Technical University is just 34-35 per cent. There are over 40,000 students in Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar but only 5,200-5,500 of them are from Punjab, he said.

"Today's time is for technical education and we are not taking admissions," he added.

Mann said youths of Punjab have the talent and potential to excel in their lives but somehow they do not get enough opportunities.

"The Punjab government will provide you with all facilities. We will not let your ideas remain undeveloped because of a lack of funds. The government will provide you with the funds. You establish start-ups and start small businesses. I want that the youth of Punjab should be job providers and not job seekers," he added.

The chief minister asked the youth to become their own role models.

"The Punjab government has decided that we will hold discussions with you. 'Naujawan sabha' will be held twice a month and we will meet the youth who want to do something and have different ideas... The government will extend help in developing them, be it in transport, farming, or any other sector," he said.

Mann said people are ready to spend Rs 25 to 40 lakh to emigrate to other countries. These countries are ahead because of their work culture, he said.

He said he gets up at 5 am every day and works for 10-12 hours a day and sometimes more. "We need to develop a work culture," the chief minister said.

Punjab | Bhagwant Mann | business

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

