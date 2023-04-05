close

MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony in the society.

The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

"The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6.

Topics : Home Ministry | communal violence | Communal riots

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

