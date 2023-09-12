Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.25%)
67291.94 + 164.86
Nifty (0.10%)
20016.85 + 20.50
Nifty Midcap (-1.87%)
40669.90 -774.30
Nifty Smallcap (-2.59%)
5840.00 -155.40
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
45588.90 + 18.20
Heatmap

3 tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur: Officials

They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said here.
They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.
This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.
Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

Also Read

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur violence: What is SoO pact Amit Shah warned of dissolving?

Priyanka to visit flood-hit areas in Mandi, Kullu to oversee relief work

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

US praises India for G20, hails 'India-Middle East Europe Corridor'

People who lost lives protecting forests, to get 'Sammaan Nidhi': Chouhan

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur violence Imphal

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventIND vs SL Playing 11Top Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesAsia Cup 2023 | Colombo Weather ForecastTata GroupAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceRazorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsPM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon