Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

According to the IMD forecast, several parts of India are likely to see intense rainfall with thunderstorms including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and others

Weather forecast today (Sept 12)

Weather forecast today (Sept 12) (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe rainfall forecast for various parts of India till September 15. On September 12, isolated parts of Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see heavy rainfall.

On the same day, isolated locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, eastern Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Yanam, and Mahe are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

IMD Weather: Insights 

The weather office predicted periods of extremely heavy rain on September 15 in parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. On September 13, parts of Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura were predicted to receive heavy rainfall. 

On September 13, parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam are expected to experience similar weather.

On September 14 and 15, parts of Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

IMD Weather Forecasts: Brief Report 

1. Northwest India

Light to moderately widespread thunderstorms, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh from September 11-13; Uttarakhand on the 12th and 13th to 15th September.

2. Central India

Light to moderately widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh during 12th- 15th; West Madhya Pradesh on September 12 and 15 and over Vidarbha during 13th-15th September. 

3. East India

Light to moderately widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall are likely to occur over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha on September 11 to 15; Bihar on September 11 and 12, Jharkhand from September 13 to 15, and Gangetic West Bengal from September 14 to 15.

4. South India

Light/moderate widespread to far reaching rainfall with isolated intense rainfall likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12, and 15, Kerala and Mahe on 12th and Telangana on September 14 and 15.

Topics : weather forecasts Indian monsoon Indian Meteorological Department IMD weather forecast IMD Indian weather heavy rains

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

