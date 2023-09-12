Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.09%)
67184.20 + 57.12
Nifty (0.16%)
20027.90 + 31.55
Nifty Midcap (-2.00%)
40615.90 -828.30
Nifty Smallcap (-3.18%)
5804.50 -190.90
Nifty Bank (0.03%)
45584.45 + 13.75
Heatmap

People who lost lives protecting forests, to get 'Sammaan Nidhi': Chouhan

The CM also urged the people to offer prayers in their respective temples according to their traditions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya pradesh election, cabinet reshuffle

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district and expressed gratitude to Baba Mahakal for the good rains in the state.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the 'Sam‍maan Nidhi' will be given to people who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife and that its sum will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
In his address to the public at an event in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said, "We have decided that the 'Sam‍maan Nidhi' will be given to people who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife. The sum of the 'Samman Nidhi' will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh."
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district and expressed gratitude to Baba Mahakal for the good rains in the state.
"I have come to pay obeisance to Mahakal Maharaj. When we came here last Monday (September 4), there was a famine situation in the state. Due to lack of water, the crops had started drying up and in many places, there were cracks in the fields. The faces of the farmers were dull and they were in great trouble," CM Chouhan told reporters,
At that time he prayed to Baba Mahakal, due to the lack of water many types of problems had arisen. There was a huge gap in the demand and supply of electricity. The only prayer he had made to Baba Mahakal was to shower blessings for good rains, for rains so that the crops in the fields could be saved and that there should be happiness on the faces of the farmers, the chief minister said.
The CM also urged the people to offer prayers in their respective temples according to their traditions.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

4 dead as landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway: Police

Mamata to leave for 11-day tour of Spain, Dubai to attend business summits

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, order on custody likely

"It is raining well today, so again I have come to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal. May all be happy, may all be healthy, may all be prosperous, may all be well-being, may there be good crops, may women be empowered, may investment come to Madhya Pradesh, should employment opportunities increase, should there be good education and may all together grow further," Chouhan said.
He further said that would not leave any stone unturned in his efforts, but prayed to Mahakal Maharaj that his blessings continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan forests wildlife

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon