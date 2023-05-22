close

4 dead, several missing as boat capsizes in Tamsa River in UP's Ballia

At least four people were dead and about two dozen others feared missing after a boat carrying some 40 persons capsized in the Tamsa River in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday

IANS Ballia
boat capsize

Representative Image | ANI

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Listen to This Article

At least four people were dead and about two dozen others feared missing after a boat carrying some 40 persons capsized in the Tamsa River in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday.

The bodies of four women have been retrieved so far.

According to reports, the boat it capsized apparently due to overcrowding.

Sources said that the people were on their way to a local fair when the accident took place.

Rescue operations are underway with the help of local boatmen.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Accident

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

