PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea: All you need to know



Prime Minister Modi stated, "You can count on India as a reliable partner," while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea on Monday. Modi further added that "India supports a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and believes in multilateralism". PM Modi and Papua New Guinea's PM James Marape led the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. 14 countries from the Pacific Islands (PICs) attended the summit.



PM Modi also stated in his speech at the forum that the Pacific island nations should be considered "large ocean countries" rather than "small island states."

FIPIC Summit 2023: Overview



When FIPC launched in November 2014, India offered some significant assistance projects. The projects offered the setting up of a unique USD 1 million fund for adjusting to climate change and clean energy, establishing a trade office in India, Pan Pacific Islands e-network to work on digital connectivity, broadening visas on arrival in Indian air airports for all the 14 Pacific Island nations, cooperation in space innovation applications for working on the personal satisfaction of the islands and preparing to diplomats from Pacific Island nations. During the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi's visit to Fiji in November 2014, the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was launched. The Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are among the 14 island nations that include FIPIC.

Also Read India announces action plan to boost relations with Pacific island nations PM Modi holds talks with Papua New Guinea PM, Governor-General Bob Dadae Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea earthquake PM Modi releases Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea language PM Modi wraps up 'fruitful visit to Japan,' departs for Papua New Guinea 2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur India announces action plan to boost relations with Pacific island nations Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Australia, India share secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific: Aus PM Albanese 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang: NCS





FIPIC Summit 2023: Program Today, Indian PM Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Papua New Guinea participated in a bilateral meeting in Port Moresby. The second stop on PM Modi's three-nation tour was Papua New Guinea. During his appearance, the Indian national anthem played, and the two prime ministers remained in regard. A guard of honour was also presented to PM Modi upon his arrival. Also, FICCI launched the Business Accelerator for Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on 7th September 2015 by launching the site (www.ficci-fipic.in) of the Accelerator Program.