PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea: All you need to know

PM Modi alongside Papua New Guinea's PM James Marape together led the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit on Monday

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea

PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Listen to This Article

PM Modi and Papua New Guinea's PM James Marape led the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. 14 countries from the Pacific Islands (PICs) attended the summit.
Prime Minister Modi stated, "You can count on India as a reliable partner," while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea on Monday. Modi further added that "India supports a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and believes in multilateralism".

PM Modi also stated in his speech at the forum that the Pacific island nations should be considered "large ocean countries" rather than "small island states."

 

FIPIC Summit 2023: Overview

During the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi's visit to Fiji in November 2014, the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was launched. The Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are among the 14 island nations that include FIPIC.
When FIPC launched in November 2014, India offered some significant assistance projects. The projects offered the setting up of a unique USD 1 million fund for adjusting to climate change and clean energy, establishing a trade office in India, Pan Pacific Islands e-network to work on digital connectivity, broadening visas on arrival in Indian air airports for all the 14 Pacific Island nations, cooperation in space innovation applications for working on the personal satisfaction of the islands and preparing to diplomats from Pacific Island nations.

Also, FICCI launched the Business Accelerator for Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on 7th September 2015 by launching the site (www.ficci-fipic.in) of the Accelerator Program.  

FIPIC Summit 2023: Program

Today, Indian PM Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Papua New Guinea participated in a bilateral meeting in Port Moresby. The second stop on PM Modi's three-nation tour was Papua New Guinea. During his appearance, the Indian national anthem played, and the two prime ministers remained in regard. A guard of honour was also presented to PM Modi upon his arrival.

The conversations include different areas of cooperation like business, technology, medical services, and climate change. PM Modi portrayed the discussions as productive, emphasizing that they have a whole range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea.
In addition, the Tamil classic "Thirukkural" was translated into the Papua New Guinean language by both leaders. The book launch was together held by the PM of India and Papua New Guinea and co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province.

Topics : Narendra Modi G-20 summit bilateral ties

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

