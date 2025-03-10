Monday, March 10, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 4 labourers killed, 13 injured as speeding truck overturns in Maharashtra

4 labourers killed, 13 injured as speeding truck overturns in Maharashtra

The incident took place in Pishor ghat section when the sugarcane-laden truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, an official said

The labourers fell down on the road and got trapped under the heap of sugarcane, the official said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Four labourers were killed and 13 others injured when their speeding truck overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Pishor ghat section when the sugarcane-laden truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, an official said.

As many as 17 labourers were travelling on the truck, he said.

Its driver lost control over the wheels at the Pishor ghat and as a result, the vehicle overturned.

The labourers fell down on the road and got trapped under the heap of sugarcane, the official said.

Later, four labourers were found dead and 13 were pulled out alive, he said.

 

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital and were undergoing treatment, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra trucks road accident

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

