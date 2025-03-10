Monday, March 10, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Concept of 'concert tourism' can boost growth: Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari

Concept of 'concert tourism' can boost growth: Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari

Speaking at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the Deputy CM said that the state government has come up with the concept of "concert tourism" to promote tourism in the state

Diya Kumari, Dy CM Rajasthan

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari further discussed the importance of events like IIFA Awards in increasing tourism in the state (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has recently highlighted the ways to promote tourism in India through concepts like "concert tourism."

Speaking to reporters at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the Deputy CM said that the state government has come up with the concept of "concert tourism" to promote tourism in the state and the government is planning to conduct various such events in the future.

"We have come up with the concept of concert tourism to promote tourism in India...We will try to organize as many such events as possible so that tourism can be promoted. Yesterday, seven artists went to different districts and made videos there; we are going to promote that too..." Diya Kumari told reporters on Sunday.

 

Concert tourism is when people travel to see a concert or music festival. It's a growing industry that can have a big impact on local economies.

She further discussed the importance of events like IIFA Awards in increasing tourism in the state and said, "...People are very excited. Our effort will be to organize more such events in Rajasthan. By organizing these events, tourism will increase in Rajasthan, the economy will grow, and people will also get employment."

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the film industry and the state have an "old relationship" that has become stronger with the celebration of the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA).

Speaking to the reporter, he shared, "Rajasthan and the film industry have an old relationship. The culture of Rajasthan and its natural beauty are very different from the world... This old relationship became stronger when the 25 years of IIFA were celebrated in Rajasthan... I invite all the filmmakers of the world, people associated with films and nature lovers to Rajasthan."

The IIFA Digital Awards, which took place on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, kicked off on March 9. The awards show also featured a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan to pay tribute to her legendary grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

