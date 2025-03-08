Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Don't act against women for one murder': NCP(SP) leader's bizarre request

Don't act against women for one murder': NCP(SP) leader's bizarre request

Rohini Khadse, president of the women's wing, addressed a letter to the President stating that women seek to eliminate oppressive mentalities, rapist mindsets, and ineffective legal system in India

Rohini Khadse

Rohini Khadse (centre) said women are vulnerable in our country, as violence against them is increasing with each passing day. | Credit: X@Rohini_khadse

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8), the women’s wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) (NCP-SP) made a bold appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, advocating for legal immunity for women for a single act of murder in response to rising crimes against them.  
 
Rohini Khadse, the president of the women’s wing, addressed a letter to the President stating that women seek to eliminate oppressive mentalities, rapist mindsets, and the ineffective legal system in India.   
 
 
Referring to the recent gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai, Khadse said, “The incident happened two days ago in Mumbai, think what the situation might be across the country. In the World Population Review Survey, India was ranked the most unsafe country for women in Asia concerning their safety and security. The survey includes information on the abduction of women, the disappearance of women, domestic violence and other heinous issues. Given the scenario, we demand on behalf of all women to allow us immunity against one murder.”  

She further said, “Women are vulnerable in our country, as violence against them is increasing with each passing day,” citing historical figures such as Maharani Tara Rani and Ahilya Devi Holkar, who took up arms to protect their homeland. “To improve our society, why should we stay behind?” she questioned.  
 
'Mahayuti cheated Maharashtra's women'  
 
Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the Mahayuti alliance over the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme promising financial aid to women. In a letter to beneficiaries, he accused the ruling alliance of failing to fulfill its commitment of providing Rs 2,100 per month, instead imposing conditions that exclude many eligible women.  
 
“Women gave a vote to Mahayuti over this scheme, leaders promised to pay Rs 2,100 if the grand coalition government comes, but now imposing various criteria to exclude the name of beneficiaries. This is fraud and they are cheating you,” said Wadettiwar, without directly naming Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.  
 
He questioned whether women would forgive these actions or demonstrate their strength by holding those in power accountable. In an open letter, he asked, “Do you feel safe?” Expressing distress over the recurring incidents of violence against women, he urged them to assert their power and take a stand against those in authority.  
 

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

