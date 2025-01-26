Business Standard

5,000 artists, 45 dance forms: Performances cover Kartavya Path on R-Day

5,000 artists, 45 dance forms: Performances cover Kartavya Path on R-Day

For the first time, the performance covered the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience

The musical performance featured folk and tribal artists representing youth power, artistic heritage and women empowerment drawn from the length and breadth of India | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Over 5000 folk and tribal artists performed 45 dance forms from different parts of the country during the 76th Republic Day, with the performers covering the entire Kartavya Path -- for the first time -- to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

The 11-minute cultural performance titled Jayati Jaya Mama? Bharatam was curated by Sangeet Natak Academy.

The choreographed artistic presentation was brought alive through the rich and colourful legacy of tribal and folk forms of the country as a tribute to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The choreography celebrated the themes of 'Viksit Bharat', 'Virasat bhi Vikas bhi', and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The lyrics for 'Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam' presentation were written by Subhash Sehgal and the music was composed by Shankar Mahadevan.

 

The 5,000 folk and tribal artists brought their dance forms to life with their own original and authentic costumes, jewellery, headgear, and traditional props like spears, swords and drums.

To further enrich the visual spectrum of the presentation, a team of experts from the National School of Drama designed more than 60 props, including instrument decoration, floral elements, muppets, Ambala Kavadi, Poo Kavadi, etc. bringing alive the core aesthetic connect.

For the first time, the performance covered the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

The musical performance featured folk and tribal artists representing youth power, artistic heritage and women empowerment drawn from the length and breadth of India, representing the varied tapestry of culture and diversity of India's heritage.

Topics : Republic Day

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

