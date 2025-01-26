Business Standard

Lakhpati Didi scheme at R-Day parade showcases women entrepreneurship

Lakhpati Didi scheme at R-Day parade showcases women entrepreneurship

A towering symbolic statue of a Lakhpati Didi holding a bundle of money symbolising her financial self- sufficiency featured at the front of the tableau

Lakhpati Didi

Motifs related to rural India, such as pottery, local crafts and flora, were part of the tableau, making it visually rooted in the Indian countryside | Photo: X@MoRD_GoI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

The Rural Development Ministry's tableau at the Republic Day parade paid tribute to the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which aims to ensure a minimum income of Rs 1 lakh to members of Self Help Groups, at the Kartavya Path, showcasing women's economic empowerment through entrepreneurship.

A towering symbolic statue of a Lakhpati Didi holding a bundle of money symbolising her financial self- sufficiency featured at the front of the tableau.

Scenes of women engaging in different economic activities, such as weaving, handicrafts and agriculture, was displayed, celebrating their entrepreneurship. 

Girls holding books and women using computers was also depicted, symbolising their journey toward self-reliance through skill development and adaptation to modern technology.

Motifs related to rural India, such as pottery, local crafts and flora, were part of the tableau, making it visually rooted in the Indian countryside.

According to the Rural Development Ministry, over 1.15 crore women SHG members have become 'Lakhpati Didis' with annual household income of over Rs 1 lakh.

So far, more than 10 crore rural women have been mobilised into 91.8 lakh SHGs.

Around 300 such women from Self-Help Groups (SHG) who have become 'Lakhpati Didis' also attended the parade as special guests.

Republic Day women Indian women

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

