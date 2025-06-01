5 media vehicles trailing Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's convoy crash near Haridwar

At least five vehicles carrying mediapersons to Haridwar to cover Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's two-day visit to Uttarakhand met with an accident on Sunday morning, according to eyewitnesses.
No one was injured in the incident that occurred at around 10 am, a few km from Haridwar, they added.
Gupta, along with her family members, left her Shalimar Bagh residence for a two-day tour of the holy town in Uttarakhand, after the completion of 100 days in office.
According to reports, a car in Gupta's convoy suddenly applied brakes, resulting in a collision between five media vehicles that were following the cavalcade.
However, the chief minister's office refuted the reports, saying the erring driver was not part of the chief minister's convoy.
