Home / India News / CBI arrests senior Indian Revenue Service Officer in bribery case

CBI arrests senior Indian Revenue Service Officer in bribery case

Singal, a 2007-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, had allegedly demanded a total bribe of ₹45 lakh

The CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations across Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai in connection with the case.

Press Trust of India
The CBI has arrested Additional Director General Amit Kumar Singhal, who was posted at the Directorate of Taxpayer Services, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh, officials said on Sunday. 
Singal, a 2007-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, had allegedly demanded a total bribe of ₹45 lakh. The first instalment of Rs 25 lakh was being delivered to his residence in Mohali on Saturday, they said. 
Following a complaint regarding the alleged demand, the CBI laid a trap and arrested a private individual, Harsh Kotak, while allegedly accepting the bribe on Singal's behalf at the officer's Mohali residence, officials added. 
 
"The demand for the bribe was accompanied by threats of legal action, imposition of heavy penalties, and harassment in case of non-compliance," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. 
Singal was arrested from his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. 
The CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations across Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai in connection with the case.
 

