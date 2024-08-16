Business Standard
Home / India News / 500% jump in hygiene-related complaints by railway passengers over 2 years

500% jump in hygiene-related complaints by railway passengers over 2 years

In light of these complaints, the IRCTC has issued 68 showcause notices, and three contracts were cancelled between January 2021 and March 2024

Vande Bharat train

Premium train services like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Mail Express have seen a rise in passenger complaints. (Representational)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There has been a staggering 500 per cent increase in food quality and hygiene-related complaints by passengers on Indian Railways between March 2022 and February 2024.

According to a response to an RTI query by CNBC-TV18, even premium train services like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Mail Express have seen a rise in passenger complaints. The number of complaints rose to 6,948 between April 2023 and February 2024, compared to 1,192 at the end of March 2022, as per the response provided by the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
Meanwhile, the total number of catering complaints was 11,850 between April 2021 and February 2024. In light of these complaints, the IRCTC has issued 68 showcause notices, and three contracts were cancelled between January 2021 and March 2024, the reply added.

Poor food quality: A persistent problem

Earlier, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its 2017 report, highlighted the issue of poor food quality in Indian Railways. The report revealed that Indian Railways’ caterers have “consistently failed to protect the food served to passengers from flies, insects, dust, rats, and cockroaches”.

Another piece of data, quoted in the CNBC-TV18 report, suggests that a total of 123 complaints were received regarding stale food and food items containing dead insects, flies, and cockroaches being served to passengers on Vande Bharat trains between April 2023 and February 2024.

In 2022, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the railways’ catering arm, the IRCTC, had received more than 5,000 complaints related to the quality of food on trains over seven months.

