close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

518 stranded people evacuated from violence-affected areas of Manipur

"The current situation in Manipur has improved quite a lot. Today curfew was also relaxed"

ANI General News
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Under the initiative of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), KSO, Churachandpur District Administration and 9 sector Assam Rifles evacuated 518 stranded people including medical students and shifted them to Imphal on Monday.

As violence gripped several parts of Manipur, security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldeep Singh said on Sunday that tension continued to prevail in some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh.

"The current situation in Manipur has improved quite a lot. Today curfew was also relaxed. Some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh are still under tension. Peace meetings were held. Till now, 134 arms have been recovered out of the looted arms," Singh told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey convened a security review meeting at Imphal over the violence in the State.

Security Adviser to Manipur government Kuldip Singh, IPS (Retd) and Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Sinha, the overall Operational Commander of the present turmoil arising in the State were present in the meeting.

According to Raj Bhavan, Governor Uikey expressed during the meeting that she had already made to all the sections of the society to solve the problem through peaceful dialogue amicably.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari, tightens security

Indian applications for US EB-5 visa on the rise; China tops with 90% share

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

Delhi likely to experience strong winds during day, min temp at 20.7 deg C

Governor appreciated the relentless efforts made by the Security Forces to save lives and properties at this critical juncture. Further, she also suggested shifting people, who are in different relief camps, to send to their respective places safely which was acceded to by both the Security Adviser and the Operational Commander.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Violence erupted amid protests against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur violence

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Mother's Day 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Wishes, details here

Mother’s Day 2023
3 min read

Delhi likely to experience strong winds during day, min temp at 20.7 deg C

Delhi
1 min read

China exports up 8.5% in Apr in unexpected climb despite weakening demand

China, China flag
2 min read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman Sachs Group Inc
3 min read
Premium

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

tax
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon