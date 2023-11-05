close
54 cases registered for spreading instigative content after blast in Kerala

Police, in a release, said they have identified numerous fake profiles which have been used to share posts that can instigate communal hatred

Photo: Bloomberg

"Requests have been made to Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to identify the IP addresses of such fake profiles. The cyber cell in the state is functioning round the clock to identify such handles," the release said | Representational image | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 6:25 AM IST
Kerala Police on Saturday said it has registered 54 cases for spreading communally instigative contents through social media in the aftermath of the recent blasts at a Christian prayer meet near Kalamassery in Kochi.
Police said the most number of 26 cases was registered in Malappuram district, followed by 15 in Ernakulam and five cases Thiruvananthapuram.
Thrissur City and Kottayam have reported two cases each, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Kozhikode Rural have one case each.
Police, in a release, said they have identified numerous fake profiles which have been used to share posts that can instigate communal hatred.
"Requests have been made to Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to identify the IP addresses of such fake profiles. The cyber cell in the state is functioning round the clock to identify such handles," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 6:25 AM IST

