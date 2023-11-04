close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

There is room for diplomacy: Jaishankar on India-Canada diplomatic row

"I feel that there is room for diplomacy here. I know that my counterpart in Canada has also expressed the same position. So, we have been in touch," he said

EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There is room for diplomacy to address the diplomatic row between India and Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as the ties between the two sides remained strained following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist.
The external affairs minister said both sides have been in touch and hoped that a way would be found to resolve the row. At the same time, he asserted that "sovereignty and sensitivity" cannot be one-way streets.
Jaishankar was speaking at an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
"I feel that there is room for diplomacy here. I know that my counterpart in Canada has also expressed the same position. So, we have been in touch," he said.
"My hope certainly would be that we find a way...Sovereignty, sensitivity -- these cannot be one-way streets. They may have their concerns. I have never ever with any country said that I am not willing to talk to them about their legitimate concerns," he said.
"But it cannot be that the conversation is completely dismissive of my concerns and my sensitivities," he added.
The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in the Canadian town of Surrey.
Days after Trudeau's allegations, India announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.
Canada has already withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India.
Jaishankar explained India's overall proposition that he said could apply to Canada as well.
"There are many countries where there is freedom of speech and expression including India. But that cannot be a license to advocate violence and intimidation or to propagate separatism, extremism and worse," he said.
"So the problem that we have faced is really that we have seen activities which have been justified in the name of freedoms," he said.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

10 arrests made so far: Himachal Pradesh Dy CM Agnihotri on Crypto fraud

Govt has broken many real, perceived and exaggerated barriers: PM Modi

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention, force officer to burn stubble

Delhi air pollution: Several areas in national capital in 'severe' category

Noida enforcing Grap compliance, penalties worth Rs 48 lakh issued: CEO

"Now, I have a very simple smell test for every country in the world which is if you think that is right, would you like that to be done to you? And mostly I don't get an answer," he added.
The external affairs minister said both sides have been in touch.
"It is a conversation that has been going on for a long time and unfortunately, in this particular case, in Canada, events took a certain turn," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : S Jaishankar Canada International Relations

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon