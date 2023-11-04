close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

10 arrests made so far: Himachal Pradesh Dy CM Agnihotri on Crypto fraud

Himachal Deputy CM further appealed to the people not to invest in such frauds when even SEBI did not give clearance

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin

The scammers behind this Crypto scam used 'Korvio Coin' (KRO) and promised the investors of high returns over a short time frame | Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said that the government has unearthed a big digital fraud and arrested 10 people so far in the crypto fraud case.
Addressing the press conference, the Himachal Deputy CM said, "The kingpins of the cryptocurrency fraud will not be tolerated. Ramdas Athawle had written a letter to us and had demanded an investigation into the matter. We have arrested 10 people and more 50 could be arrested in this case. I assure you that more arrests will be made. There is nearly an involvement of 5000 crore rupees, with one lakh people involved and 2.5 lakhs identity used. It is known that the matter is operated from Dubai. Earlier there were 8 complaints now police have received over 300 complaints."
"Over 100 people have earned 200 crore rupees. One person from the Sarkaghat area of Mandi has earned 200 crore rupees and he is in Dubai without a visa we have issued a look out notice against him. Another person from Una, Abhishek has been arrested," he added.
Himachal Deputy CM further appealed to the people not to invest in such frauds when even SEBI did not give clearance.
"Over 80 phones have been seized and some government employees have been investigated who left their jobs and joined this business. Some policemen also fell into this fraud. So far four people have been identified as the kingpins in the matter. Nearly 8.5 Crore rupees property has also been seized. I would appeal to people not to invest in such fraudulent means. SEBI has also not given any clearance in these matters," he added.
The scammers behind this Crypto scam used 'Korvio Coin' (KRO) and promised the investors of high returns over a short time frame.

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Govt has broken many real, perceived and exaggerated barriers: PM Modi

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention, force officer to burn stubble

Delhi air pollution: Several areas in national capital in 'severe' category

Noida enforcing Grap compliance, penalties worth Rs 48 lakh issued: CEO

US Assistant Secretary of state to travel to India for ministerial dialogue

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : cryptocurrency Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrencies

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon