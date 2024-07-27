Business Standard
56 killed in rain-related incidents since monsoon began in Himachal Pradesh

According to the data from the state centre, 21 died after falling from heights, 18 due to accidental drowning, eight each due to snake bites and electrocution while one died in a flash flood

The Shimla meteorological office issued a yellow' alert, warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in eight districts of the state | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Fifty-six people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and the state has suffered losses of Rs 410 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 27, the emergency operation centre said.
According to the data from the state centre, 21 died after falling from heights, 18 due to accidental drowning, eight each due to snake bites and electrocution while one died in a flash flood.
No deaths were reported due to landslides or cloudburst, it said.
About 100 houses were damaged, with the Public Works Department suffering the maximum loss of Rs 172 crore, followed by the Horticulture Department with Rs Rs 139 crores, the centre added.
The Shimla meteorological office issued a yellow' alert, warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in eight districts of the state till July 31 and predicted a wet spell till August 2.
The MeT cautioned about damage to plantations, standing crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha' houses due to strong winds, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Intermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state with Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district receiving 123 mm of rain followed by 74.5 mm in Nahan, 40.2 mm in Kataula, 32 mm in Palampur, 31.2 mm in Poanta Sahib, 27.6 mm in Dharamshala, 26.8 mm in Sundernagar and 25 mm in Baijnath.
The state has recorded a 40 per cent rain deficit from June 1 to July 27, with 194 mm of rainfall against the average of 321.2 mm.
Meanwhile the rain deficit in the month of July alone was 33 per cent, as the state received 147.5 mm rain against the normal of 220.1 mm from July 1 to 27.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

