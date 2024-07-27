Latest LIVE: Budget 2024 vengeful act against states, people who boycotted BJP, says Stalin
Speaking about boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "...The budget presented by the Union Finance Minister seems like a vengeful act against the states and people who boycotted the BJP. She has prepared a budget to take revenge against those who voted for the INDIA bloc. The union BJP govt is disregarding Tamil Nadu continuously..." Several other party leaders have decided to remain absent from the NITI Aayog meeting today. The meeting is likely to discuss the roadmap to a developed India and the role states can play in the journey.
US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US presidential elections, assuring that her people's-powered campaign will win in November. Harris took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and emphasised that in November, her people-powered campaign will win. She has already been endorsed by the sitting US President Joe Biden. Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama also declared their support for Kamal Harris on Friday, July 26. Earlier, Kamala Harris had challenged Republican nominee Donald Trump for a debate. Trump turned down the challenge asking Kamala to wait until Democratic Party Convention.
8:26 AM
Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in polls from her first week
The polling is in, and Kamala Harris has narrowed the gap with Donald Trump, reports Bloomberg. Taken together, seven national polls conducted since Harris launched her presidential bid Sunday after Joe Biden’s exit from the race have cut the Democrats’ deficit about in half. Some closely watched polls — including a Wall Street Journal poll on Friday — have her in a statistical tie with the former president.
8:13 AM
Pakistan's Karachi ranked 2nd-riskiest city for tourists, only behind Caracas
8:04 AM
Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections
8:03 AM
Budget 2024 vengeful act against states, people who boycotted BJP in polls
