Latest LIVE: Budget 2024 vengeful act against states, people who boycotted BJP, says Stalin

Pakistan's prominent metropolitan Karachi has been ranked as the second-riskiest city for tourists, with a rating of 93.12 out of 100, according to a July 11 Forbes Adviser list, reported Dawn. The July 11 Forbes Adviser list of three of the riskiest cities highlighted that Karachi was second just behind Venezuela's Caracas, which had a score of 100, while Myanmar's Yangon ranked third with a score of 91.67 out of 100.

US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US presidential elections, assuring that her people's-powered campaign will win in November. Harris took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and emphasised that in November, her people-powered campaign will win. She has already been endorsed by the sitting US President Joe Biden. Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama also declared their support for Kamal Harris on Friday, July 26. Earlier, Kamala Harris had challenged Republican nominee Donald Trump for a debate. Trump turned down the challenge asking Kamala to wait until Democratic Party Convention.