56th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn and Delhi Fair Furniture has begun

The 56th edition of the Indian Handicraft and Gift Fair (IHGF) is back. This Delhi fair is organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts and the fair is also called Delhi Fair-Autumn 2023, which will attract over 3000 exhibitors and over 100 overseas buyers.

The five-day B2B fair started on October 12 and will continue till October 16. The fair will show different segments like home, lifestyle, fashion, furniture and other attractions.

Who organised the Delhi Fair-Autumn 2023?

The Delhi Fair-Autumn 2023 is organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Union Minister Darshana V Jardhosh inaugurated the event in Noida.

The executive director of EPCH, RK Verma said that overall handicrafts exports during the year 2022-23 were Rs 30,019.24 crore (US $ 3,728.47 million). The country has clocked Rs 28,000 crore in handicraft export and in 2021-22, India exported Rs 33,253 crore.

The organiser of the show claims that the buyers in IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn will join from around 110 countries this year, which include Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Greece, Italy, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Turkey.

The chairman of EPCH, Dileep Baid said, “The fair will showcase an abundant diversity of products for different lifestyles and living spaces and will feature housewares, home furnishing, furniture, gifts and decorative, lamps and lighting, Christmas and festive décor, etc.”

The Chairman of India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML), RK Verma, also added that there will be a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle products.

Such products were created with materials and processes which are human and animal health friendly as well as take proper care of the environment and ecology.

The president of the fair reception committee IHGF Delhi Fair-Autumn 2023, Naresh Bothra said that there is a good scope for growth in the furniture segment with more overseas markets for home and lifestyle products from India.

Bothra also mentioned that the fair will be attended by different buyers and manufacturers of furniture and other allied products from major hubs and centres like Bareilly, Chennai, Mysore, Assam, Sikkim, J&K, Saharanpur, Bhopal, Moradabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, etc.