Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.38%)
67476.07 + 254.94
Nifty (0.40%)
20074.00 + 80.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5730.50 -8.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
40066.45 -103.85
Nifty Bank (0.80%)
45874.95 + 363.60
Heatmap

'Very, very proud': Anand Mahindra on Araku coffee gifted to G20 leaders

Araku coffee was founded as an effort of the Andhra Pradesh government to help the underprivileged tribal farmers from the scenic Araku Valley

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group at the Project Nanhi Kali Launch of Teen Age Girls Report in Mumbai. Picture Courtesy- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday lauded the special gifts given to world leaders during their departures after the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Chairman of Mahindra Group particularly praised Araku Coffee as a prime example of India's ability to produce the finest quality products on a global scale. 

He said that as chairman of the board of Araku Originals, this achievement made him "very, very proud".

"As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can't argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of 'The best in the World, Grown in India'..." Anand Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In his post, Mahindra also shared a report by news agency ANI on the Centre presenting special gift hampers to the G20 leaders, which featured Araku Coffee.

The coffee is special because it is the world's first terroir-mapped coffee grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh. "These coffee beans bear the essence of the valley's rich soil and temperature climate," ANI wrote in its post.

It also added that the Arabic coffee beans have a rare aromatic profile and are known for their unique texture and flavour.

All you need to know about Araku coffee  


Araku coffee is produced by tribal farmers in the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It was founded as an effort of the Andhra Pradesh government to help underprivileged tribal farmers from the scenic Araku Valley, located in the eastern ghats of India. 

The initiative to take Araku Coffee to global consumers started in 2008, with the establishment of Araku Originals by the Naandi Foundation. Araku Coffee is available in nine countries and has flagship stores in Paris and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, apart from Araku coffee, the hamper gifted to G20 delegates included handicrafts and products reflecting showcasing India's rich culture and depth of craftsmanship. Among the gifts were handcrafted Sandook, red gold, champagne of teas, mangrove honey, a Pashmina shawl, Zighrana Ittar, a Khadi scarf, and commemorative stamps and coins.

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Rajasthan fuel stations to shut on sept 13-14, protest high VAT rates

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

Moon rush: Indians look to buy lunar land after Chandrayaan-3's touchdown

Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh cash support for Asian Game qualified athletes

Topics : Narendra Modi Anand Mahindra Araku Coffee G20 G20 summit Mahindra Group G20 meeting BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesByjuAdani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchApple iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro MaxNipah VirusAsia Cup 2023 Takeaways for IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lendersAdani-Hindenburg row: Former contractor witness to how money was shifted

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionLIVE: PM Modi announces aid package as 11 killed in Rajasthan accident

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon