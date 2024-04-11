Business Standard
6 students killed, nearly 20 injured as school bus overturns in Haryana

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Six school children were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday, police said.
Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.
Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma told PTI over the phone that the driver of the bus has been arrested.
Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not".
Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.
The injured children were rushed to a hospital, he said.
Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

