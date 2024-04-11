India, China border situation needs to be addressed urgently, says PM Modi

Observing the importance of stable and peaceful relations between India and China for the region and the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the two countries need to "urgently address the prolonged situation" on the border in order to put "the abnormality in our bilateral interactions" behind them.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, PM Modi remarked on the strained relations with China since the military standoff that began four years ago along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, stating, "For India, the relationship with China is important and significant."

"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders," said the Prime Minister.

In reference to the Quad grouping, viewed as a counterbalance to China in the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi stated, "The US, Australia, Japan, India, China- All these countries are members of many groups. We are present in different combinations in different groups. Quad is not aimed against any country. Like many other international groupings, like Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO], BRICS and others, Quad is also a group of like-minded countries working on a shared positive agenda."

"The Indo-Pacific region is the engine of global trade, innovation and growth and the security of the Indo-Pacific is important not only to the region, but to the world. Through shared efforts and implementation of development projects in the Indo-Pacific in the areas of climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, health security, maritime security and counterterrorism, the Quad countries are demonstrating their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

When asked about competing with China, he said, "India, as a democratic polity and global economic growth engine, is a natural choice for those looking to diversify their supply chains."

"Given our strengths, India is now globally considered most suited for manufacturing world-class goods at competitive cost. Apart from producing for the world, the vast Indian domestic market is an added attraction. India is a perfect destination for those who want to set up trusted and resilient supply chains," he said.

In 2020, relations between India and China severely deteriorated following clashes between their troops in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region. The clashes resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, with China also suffering casualties, though the exact number was unspecified.