Registries of 1,100 flats approved but held up by builders: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority has said subleased deeds, or registries, of 1,097 flats in 21 group housing projects in the city can be executed but are held up by the real estate developers

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
The Noida Authority has said subleased deeds, or registries, of 1,097 flats in 21 group housing projects in the city can be executed but are held up by the real estate developers, who are not getting the work done in favour of home buyers.

The projects are located in Sector 75, 78, 121, 137, 144, 143B, 108, 168, and 107, the Noida Authority said Tuesday, warning punitive action against the erring developers if the registries are not ensured.

It released a list of 21 real estate projects in which registries of a total of 1,097 flats can be executed but are held up.

"Uttar Pradesh government has an objective of ensuring that maximum home buyers get possession of their homes. To fulfil the objective, the Noida Authority has been running campaigns but still tripartite subleased deeds, or registries, in favour of homebuyers have not been executed," Noida Authority's officer on special duty (group housing) Prasun Dwivedi said.

"Hence, the buyers of builder projects whose flats or towers have been granted permission for executing registries buyers after completion should contact their builder/developer to ensure execution of tripartite subleased deed, or registry of their homes," Dwivedi said in a statement.

The OSD directed the builders to provide requisite facilities and support to the homebuyers so that maximum registries could be ensured.

"In case of non-compliance, punitive action would be considered against builders/developers concerned in line with rules of land allotment and the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority)," the officer warned.

The projects in which flats have been given nod for registry include those built by Aims Max Gardenia Developers (three projects in Sector 75), Apex Dream Home (Sector 75), Maxbliss Constructions (Sector 75), Aims RG Angel Promoters (Sector 75), IVY County (Sector 121), Purvanchal Project (Sector 137), and Gulshan Homes Infrastructure (Sector 144), according to the list.

The others are Orion Infrabuil (Sector 78), Rani Promoters (Sector 143B), E-Homes Infrastructure (Sector 75), Nexgen Infracon (Sector 78), Indosam Infra Developers (Sector 75), Valuent Infradevelopers (Sector 75), Gulshan Homes (Sector 137), Divine India (Sector 108), IITL Nimbus Hyde Park (Sector 78), Imperial Housing Venture (Sector 137), Paras Seasons Haven (Sector 168), and Sunworld Developers (Sector 107), the list showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Noida Authority Real Estate

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

