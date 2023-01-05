JUST IN
Jio Platforms inks pact with SOA University to set up 5G lab in Bhubaneswar
FMCG Q3 sales: Rural market continues to drag; urban maintains steady pace
Google set to challenge Android antitrust ruling at Supreme Court
Mirae Investments acquires industrial asset in Mumbai for Rs 130 cr
Manchester City announces new regional partnership with Jio Platforms
DGCA slams Air India's handling of urination incident as 'unprofessional'
Lupin launches fixed-dose triple drug combination to manage asthma
GCPL expects double-digit domestic sales growth in December 2022 quarter
NTPC crosses 300 billion units electricity generation mark in FY23
Capital infusion in Vodafone Idea under discussion: Ashwini Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jio Platforms inks pact with SOA University to set up 5G lab in Bhubaneswar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hyundai Motor India launches Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space

Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse will introduce the much awaited all-electric SUV Hyundai Ioniq 5 for users to experience its various features

Topics
Metaverse | Hyundai Motor India  | Hyundai Motor India Ltd

IANS  |  Chennai 

Hyundai Pavilion
Photo: @HyundaiIndia

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of the Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space - the Hyundai Mobility Adventure on the Roblox platform.

According to the company, the Hyundai Pavilion on metaverse will go live along the commencement of the Auto Expo 2023.

The Hyundai Mobility Adventure is Hyundai's immersive virtual city that will propel the users to experience the thrill of Web 3.0 with Hyundai's five flagship models including Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5, Nexo, Tucson, Venue N Line, and enjoy musical events at Hyundai Spotlight.

"We are delighted to expand our presence on metaverse for the Auto Expo 2023 by transcending beyond physical experiences and diving into the future of virtual reality with our path-breaking innovations," Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse will introduce the much awaited all-electric SUV Hyundai Ioniq 5 for users to experience its various features.

Ioniq 5 will be company's first all-electric SUV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles that will usher in a new era of clean mobility.

As India gears up for Auto Expo 2023, Hyundai Motor India is all set to showcase the enthralling and interactive Metaverse experience of the Auto Expo 2023 to the forefront at Hyundai Mobility Adventure on Roblox.

Hyundai Mobility Adventure is Hyundai's immersive virtual city on the Roblox which has zones for users to experience future of mobility using technologies - which are intelligent, advanced and future ready that go beyond mobility, the company said.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metaverse

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 19:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.