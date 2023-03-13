Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award

The 95th Academy Awards witnessed Everything Everywhere All At Once emerge as a star winner, scoring multiple awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director, among other categories. Held on March 13 in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, the 2023 were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

India registered its win with RRR's chartbuster song "Naatu Naatu" bagging the Oscar award for Best Original Song. Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers marked the maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, the third nominee from India, lost to Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Check out the full winner's list of 2023 below.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Tár

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

WIINNER: Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Darius Khondji

Elvis

Mandy Walker

Empire of Light

Roger Deakins

Tár

Florian Hoffmeister

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Mary Zophres

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ruth Carter

Elvis

Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Jenny Beavan

Best Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

WINNER: Navalny

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year?

Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mikkel E. G.

Nielsen

Elvis

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Tár

Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

Argentina, 1985

Argentina

Close

Belgium

EO

Poland

The Quiet Girl

Ireland

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

WINNER: The Whale

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

Best Music (Original Score)

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Volker Bertelmann

Babylon

Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin

Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Son Lux

The Fabelmans

John Williams

Best Music (Original Song)

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR

Music by M M Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis

Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Lachlan Pendragon

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase

Cyrus Neshvad

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written by Rian Johnson

Living

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

WINNER: Women Talking

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Written by Martin McDonagh

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár

Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness

Written by Ruben Östlund